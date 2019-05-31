PITTSBURG — Following storms last week that included EF-1 tornadoes near Pittsburg and winds that partially peeled off the roof of Grubbs Hall at Pittsburg State University, PSU has been working on cleanup efforts and making necessary repairs.

“Grubbs Hall, home to the departments of Communication and English & Modern Languages, as well as the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, has been stabilized following leaks that infiltrated classrooms,” according to a university press release.

“Faculty, staff, and administrators have moved office supplies and equipment out of rooms that were taking on water and the building is drying out. Air conditioning units are functioning and temperature and humidity levels are improving rapidly.”

Heckert-Wells Hall, the Garfield Weede Building, and bleachers, which also saw some minor damage from the storm, have also been repaired or are in the process of being repaired.

Across the PSU campus, 16 trees fell as a result of the recent storms. Cleanup efforts of those fallen trees are also in progress.

“Repair work will continue throughout the summer,” the PSU press release notes.