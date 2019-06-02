FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Recreation Board, along with the Frontenac Youth League, members of the city of Frontenac’s Governing Body, and Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated renovations to Baseball Field #2 located in the Frontenac Sports Complex with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

“I believe that we started a trend where this is a place that the region wants to come play baseball and softball,” said Frontenac City Administrator Brad Reams. “We’re hoping that these renovations taking place will draw even more tournaments to the area, as well as improve the quality of life in our community.”

Contractors from the Tri-State Building and Supply Company, Inc., A. Lusker Masonry LLC, Nate’s Lawn and Landscape and Short’s Trash were recognized for their roles on the renovations.

According to a press release from the City of Frontenac, the renovations are part of a five-year plan to improve the sports complex and pool facility.

The complex will host three state and two regional tournaments over the summer.