About 350 people filled Providence's Cathedral Square with chants of “Love, love, love” on Sunday evening to protest Roman Catholic Bishop Thomas J. Tobin’s tweet on Saturday that urged Catholics not to support or attend LGBTQ events planned for June.

In a call and response, Rhode Island Pride President Joe Lazzerini led the rainbow-bedecked crowd to answer “love!” until it became a chant and approached a roar.

Providence Police Maj. Michael E. Correia, one of a police presence of seven officers, praised the Rhode Island Pride organization for its peaceful protests. “It’s a pretty calm group of people,” he said as a protester walked by with a sign that said: “There’s a special hell for Tobin.”

Bill and Michael Reis, of Providence, who said they just celebrated their 26th anniversary, had put a ribbon and flower in the collar of Lady Lucy, their miniature Schnauzer/Westie. Bill Reis displayed what he said was the logo of Key West, a rainbow in the shape of a heart. Their friend Jodi Glass had brought it back from Florida. It said: “All people are created equal members of One Human Family.”

Glass, 66, of Providence, said she objected to Bishop Tobin’s statement, issued hours before the rally, expressing regret that his comments were seen as offensive to people in the gay community.

“Having that kind of hatred in his heart,” Glass said, “as a person of faith, he doesn’t get to come back” and change his wording. She was offended by Tobin’s urging Catholics to keep children away from pride events, as if he had accused her and everyone at the rally of being harmful to children. She said children benefit from learning about diversity.

Ruth Horton, 61, of Providence, who is married to Glass, added that Tobin should be concerned “with brethren moving around assaultive priests,” referring to the latest Catholic scandal, from Pennsylvania, of pedophile priests being transferred from parish to parish instead of being prosecuted as criminals.

On Saturday, the bishop tweeted: “A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

In a statement issued hours before Sunday’s rally, Tobin said he understood why “a good number of individuals have taken offense,” and added that he appreciated “the widespread support I have received on this matter.”

He said: “The Catholic Church has respect and love for members of the gay community, as do I. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and our brothers and sisters.”

Saying his “obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues,” he said he would pray during the event “for a rebirth of mutual understanding and respect in our very diverse community.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, his son in his arms, told the crowd that “love will conquer all animosity and all hatred, and said, “We are standing together in the face of hate.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo used social media to acknowledge the state’s LGBTQ community’s “countless contributions” and to say: “I stand with the community and support them. This month serves as a reminder that we must always remain dedicated to the cause of equality. The values of tolerance and freedom that our state was founded upon remain as important as ever.”

State Sen. Donna M. Nesselbush, who represents Pawtucket, issued a statement saying, “Respectfully, Bishop Tobin should spend more time worrying about how to help those who have been victimized by his priests than how to warn his flock about the nonexistent dangers of Pride. Pride is about love. Jesus was and is about love. Jesus cares about the quality of our love, not the gender of those we love.”

She said that as a gay senator, she spent part of the weekend “pondering legislative language to help the victims of the Catholic church’s heinous childhood sexual abuse scandal.”

On the other side of the square, a priest had set up two chairs, one with a sign that said, “I am a Catholic Priest. I’m here to listen. Please sit if you would like to: Chat, Pray, Express your emotions. Ask questions, etc.” He had some takers.

