PITTSBURG — One person was sent to the hospital following a stabbing on May 25.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on May 25 Crawford County EMS and Pittsburg Fire Department and law enforcement office from the Pittsburg Police Department responded to 618 W. Martin Street in reference to a report of a stabbing.



Upon arrival, it was discovered that 20-year old Adam West had been stabbed during an altercation behind the home. According to the release, West was initially transported to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment and was then transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, for additional treatment. West was later released from the hospital.



According to the release, investigators are still following up on this incident at this time. It is believed this was a targeted attack against West and is not a random incident.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.



