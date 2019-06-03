PITTSBURG — Two arrests were made Monday following search warrant pertaining to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs.



According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Monday, law enforcement officers with the Pittsburg Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located at 7 Apple Lane, Pittsburg.



The search warrant pertained to the alleged possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of this address, the release said. During the search, items believed to be marijuana, unlawfully-possessed prescription narcotics, related drug paraphernalia and two loaded firearms were located.



Pittsburg residents 42-year-old Morris J. Whitelaw and 24-year-old Asia S. Davis, were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking.



Whitelaw was arrested for felony unlawful possession of narcotics and felony criminal possession of a firearm, and is being held on $5,000 bond.



Davis was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620- 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.





