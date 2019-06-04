PITTSBURG — An arrest has been made in this weekend’s stabbing incident.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police department, on Tuesday afternoon, a suspect was arrested in relation to the stabbing incident that took place behind 618 W. Martin St. on Saturday night.

Follow up investigation into this incident identified Damian Alexander Capps, 23, of Girard, as the suspect. An arrest warrant application for attempted 2nd degree murder was presented to the Crawford County Attorney's Office, and on Tuesday afternoon, Capps was arrested without incident in lola, by the lola Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

Capps was taken to the Allen County Jail pending transfer to the Crawford County jail, and is being held on $250,000 bond.

The charges stem from a Saturday incident in which Capps allegedly stabbed Adam West, 20, during an altercation behind the address. Mr. West was initially taken to Via Christi Jospital for treatment, and was then transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, for additional treatment. West was later released from the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.