PITTSBURG — What barks or meows and needs lots of love?

Cats and dogs at the Southeast Kansas Humane society, that’s what.



The 7th annual Mutt Run is set for Saturday — rain or shine — to benefit the SEK Humane Society.



Motorcyclists can play a “game of skills” at each stop on their 90 mile ride. The ride starts in Pittsburg across from Blue Ribbon on 4th Street. Everyone will then to Girard, McCune, Cherokee and back to Pittsburg to the SEK Humane Society where there will be a reception.



An after party will follow at Jimmy B's at 202 N Locust St., Pittsburg.



Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the last bike out will be at 11 a.m. The registration is $15 per hand, which also covers the cost of food at the reception.



There will be raffle prizes and the announcement of the winning hand at the reception. The winner will receive half of the registration fees. All other funds raised will go to the shelter.



The event is co-coordinated by Joely Gath and Erika Steevy. Several years ago a family member of theirs started the event with plans to help the animals at their local shelter.

“It’s important because the SEK Humane Society is always needing something out there,” Gath said. “We try to make sure at least once a year a chunk of money goes out there so they can do what they need to do.”



