1. County Conservation District Board Chairman Mark Lehman gave a presentation on the Conservation District budget.

2. Jason VanBecelaere, Crawford County emergency manager, addressed the commission to request an extension to a disaster declaration following the recent storms and tornadoes that caused damage in the county, particularly to the south and east of Pittsburg.

3. Health Department Executive Administrator Rick Pfeiffer, along with law enforcement officials including Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith and representatives from the Pittsburg, Girard and Frontenac police departments, had a discussion with commissioners about problems related to dealing with calls about people who may be a danger to themselves or others.

4. County Shop Foreman Greg Hite addressed the commission regarding road maintenance equipment.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a ten minute executive session to discuss matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship.