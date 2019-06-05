FRONTENAC — The Frontenac City Council approved the appointment of Mike Snow to the council seat recently vacated by Dave Chiapetti at its Monday meeting.

Snow is the general manager of the Deerfield, Missouri-based ESPN 100.7 radio station and a Frontenac resident with two children going to school in the city, whose wife also works in Frontenac.

“Being 43, I can kind of relate to — or I feel like I can anyway — to the younger generation in our city, as well as the older generation, and just kind of, you know, make it a better place and do my part and get involved,” Snow said.

After hearing about the city council vacancy, Snow contacted the city and spoke with Mayor Linda Grilz.

“I went and picked up an application and applied, and she interviewed me last week and then called me in the afternoon the next day and told me that I was selected by her and I had to be approved tonight by the city council to be a full-fledged member,” he said.

There were two other candidates for the position. Snow’s term will be over at the end of December.

Also at the Monday meeting, City Attorney Tim Fielder brought up the topic of “a continuing saga” of “the trespass by the City of Pittsburg by the building of an unneeded and unauthorized road within the city limits of the City of Frontenac.”

The disputed road work is in the area of Wild Red Road just south of East Atkinson Ave. Fielder said he will be contacting Pittsburg’s city attorney this week.

“At this point in time it’s our intention to ask that they remove the street,” Fielder said, adding that he would like to hear what Pittsburg officials have to say about the street before taking further action.

Council Member Pat Clinton asked if the City of Frontenac could close the road if the City of Pittsburg is not responsive to Fielder’s request for further discussion of the matter. Fielder said that would be one option.

Frontenac City Administrator Brad Reams said in an interview following the meeting that the City of Frontenac’s intention is to talk with City of Pittsburg representatives and work out a resolution.

“Nobody wants to go to court against another city,” Reams said, but added that it was important for Frontenac to protect its property.

“There are similar situations that have happened in the Kansas City area and Wichita, you know, etcetera, and sometimes it’s contractor error, sometimes a map is inaccurate, those types of things,” Reams said. “So we just want to sit down with our colleagues in Pittsburg and come to a resolution that works for both of us.”