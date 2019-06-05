PITTSBURG — American Legion Post 64 continued to extend their winning streak on Tuesday, after earning a sweep against KC Arsenal at Jaycee Ballpark.

Pittsburg Post 64 now holds a 5-0 record.

Post 64 scored 10 straight runs against KC in game one, spearheading them to a 11-5 win in game one.

In a tightly-contested game two, Post 64 squeaked out a 3-2 win.

Game one: Post 64 11, KC Arsenal 5

Ethan Jahay put Post 64 on the board with an RBI single in the first frame. Teammate Austin Sturgis belted a two-run RBI double to add to the lead.

Pittsburg added four runs in the second inning. Ethan Goff sparked the scoring in the frame on a sacrifice-fly to left field. Jahay added his second RBI single in the next at-bat.

Caleb Hemby added to the scoreline after scoring on an error, and Braden Broyles accounted for the last run of the inning.

Post 64 added three more runs in the third and another run in the sixth.

KC Arsenal scored five runs in the final three innings. Pittsburg’s Matt Cashero started the game from the mound, tossing four scoreless frames.

Hemby paced the Post 64 offense with two hits and three runs.

Game two: Post 64 3, KC Arsenal 2

American Legion Post 64 fell behind for the first time in the season in game two, after Konner Thompson hit an RBI single to third base in the third inning.

Goff responded with a two-run RBI single in Post 64’s half of the inning to give Pittsburg a 2-1 advantage.

Arsenal tied the score in the fourth, but Matt Sabine scored the game deciding run in the fourth inning after scoring on a wild pitch.

Goff pitched all five innings of game two, striking out seven and allowing four hits.