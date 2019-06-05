PITTSBURG — The Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation is continuing the SOUNDCHECK series at 7:30 p.m. June 15, at the historic Colonial Fox Theatre in downtown Pittsburg. Admission is $5 at the door.



Concessions, including beer and wine will be available for purchase. The Colonial Fox Theatre is located at 407 N Broadway, Pittsburg. Doors will open at 7 p.m.



According to a release from the Colonial Fox Theatre, SOUNDCHECK is the brainchild of local singer/songwriter/touring artist, Lem Sheppard. This is an opportunity for local artists/bands and their fans to bring their jam to the mainstage of the Colonial Fox Theatre.

“When Lem came up with this idea I was immediately onboard,” Colonial Fox Theatre Executive Director Vonnie Corsini said in the release. “After all, why rehearse in your garage when you can play onstage at the Colonial Fox and invite all of your fans. Let’s just make it a party!”



The June 15 SOUNDCHECK will feature local artists Left of Center, with Dennis Jamison, Clint Dodson, Brian Jackson, Anthony Dunaway and Jeff Sandness.



The band, Left of Center began at the 2016 City of Pittsburg 4th of July celebration. According to the release, the show sparked the beginning of their band and since then they have traveled all over the area playing clubs, parties and casinos. At its core, Left of Center is a classic rock band. They play music from the, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s hits as well as reworking popular pop songs into rock anthems.







