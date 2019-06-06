PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State Baseball senior Alex Achtermann was drafted by the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, in the 30th round of the MLB Draft.

Achtermann was selected as a pitcher, although he was a versatile weapon on both sides for the Gorillas.

Achtermann(7-5) tossed 99 strikeouts in 2019, while compiling a 3.51 ERA. Achtermann also notched a .286 batting average, along with 26 RBIs and four home runs.

Achtermann becomes the second straight Gorilla to be drafted to the majors, after Colton Pogue was drafted in the 29th round last year by the Washington Nationals.

Central Missouri’s Mason Janvrin(14th round) and Central Oklahoma’s Spencer Van Scoyoc(19th round) were the only two other members of the MIAA to be drafted.

Achtermann transferred from Nebraska-Kearney, where he captured the MIAA Player of the Year award in 2018.

In his lone season for the Gorillas, Achtermann was named first-team All-MIAA and second-team All-Central Region.