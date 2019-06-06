FRIDAY

Live Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m.



SATURDAY

Golf tournament to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and NAMI

The 3-person Golf Scramble will be at June 8 at Four Oaks Golf Course, 910 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg. Registration is at 7 a.m. and shotgun start will be at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $150 per team.

Free range balls available.



Mutt Run

The 7th annual Mutt Run is set for Saturday — rain or shine — to benefit the SEK Humane Society.

Motorcyclists can play a “game of skills” at each stop on their 90 mile ride. The ride starts in Pittsburg across from Blue Ribbon on 4th Street. Everyone will then to Girard, McCune, Cherokee and back to Pittsburg to the SEK Humane Society where there will be a reception.

An after party will follow at Jimmy B's at 202 N Locust St., Pittsburg.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the last bike out will be at 11 a.m. The registration is $15 per hand, which also covers the cost of food at the reception.

There will be raffle prizes and the announcement of the winning hand at the reception. The winner will receive half of the registration fees. All other funds raised will go to the shelter.



McCune City Wide Yard Sale

McCune will have a city-wide yard sale starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.



FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Frontenac Street Fair with Homecoming

Activities available throughout the weekend includes a parade, live music, carnival, kids games, a 5K, and "Heritage Hall," a historical exhibit set up at town hall. Most events will be held downtown unless otherwise specified. Friday will feature a community hot dog feed, Toby’s Legacy Show, Heritage Hall, Cruise Nite, Songs and Stories of the Republic of Frontenac by J.T. Knoll, pony rides, music performance by Copperhead and street dance between 6 and 11 p.m.



