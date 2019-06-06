LAWRENCE — Frontenac’s Cooper Cleland and Southeast’s CJ Peacock were selected to compete in Wednesday’s Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State game at Kansas University’s Hoglund Field.

Cleland and Peacock were first-team selections among the 50-player field.

Cleland helped lead Frontenac to an undefeated regular season, batting a .506 average with 37 RBIs and 10 doubles.

Cleland also went 4-0 from the mound, striking out 33 batters with a 1.86 ERA in 26 innings.

Peacock helped lead Southeast to a 20-3 record, capturing five wins from the mound.

Peacock also notched a .351 batting average with 14 RBIs.