FRONTENAC — After the final pitch was thrown in the Class 3A state softball matchup, the Frontenac Raiders lifted up their second state title in four years.

Apart of the 2016 run her freshman year, senior Madison Davis has now played a major role in state championships as both a freshman, and from the standpoint as a senior leader.

Now, as Davis is set to begin her college career at Fort Scott Community College, she points to the motivation the Frontenac community provided to her and the Raiders over her four years.

“The community is our biggest supporter,” said Davis after the Raiders captured the regional championship. “They’ve always been there, and I think they played a huge role in our success this season.”

Davis made an impact on multiple programs at Frontenac, being a four-year varsity performer in volleyball, basketball and softball.

During this softball season, Davis batted a .487 batting average, along with three home runs and 36 RBIs during the regular season and regionals. Davis also was 6-2 on the mound, striking out 38 batters in 51.2 innings pitched.

During the state tournament run, Davis notched three hits, one home run and two RBIs, including an RBI single in Frontenac’s 7-5 win over Silver Lake in the championship game.

“Madi has had an outstanding high school career. The success she has been apart of is in large part to her dedication to the game she plays, her work in the off season, and the attitude she plays with.” said Frontenac Softball Head Coach Cassie Rhuems.

“Good is never good enough for Madi, and she never settles. She always pushes herself to be better, and will do whatever she needs to for the well being of her team. She is a great leader, and her team looks up to her for guidance, and as a role model. I am really going to miss Madi next year not just on the field or court, but just her presence in general.” added Rhuems.

That level of chemistry that Rhuems and Davis developed over the years helped propel Davis to many accolades in her career, including earning a selection to the All-CNC softball first-team in 2018 and an honorable mention on the 2018 All-State team.

In 2016 as a member of a high-octane Raiders offense, Davis captured the State Championship Player Of The Game award from the Hutchinson News.

“One of my all-time favorite memories was being able to hold that state trophy above my head in 2016. To be able to say I was apart of the first championship is a great feeling.” said Davis.

As a volleyball athlete, Davis led Frontenac to three sub-state championships, while being named twice as first-team All-CNC.

Davis helped push the Raider Basketball team to the 2018 sub-state title, and earned a 2019 second-team All-CNC selection and a place on the 2019 Southeast Kansas High School All-Star Game.

“The constant support from every athlete at this school and every coach really meant more to me than I realized.” said Davis. “Frontenac sports will always have a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to watch them in the next few years because they will be a force to be reckoned with.”

“it's all mental.” added Davis. “You can do anything you want to do, and that’s one of the lessons I learned from Frontenac that I will continue to take with me.”