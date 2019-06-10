PITTSBURG — People on their lunch break from work in Downtown Pittsburg —and anyone else in the area who might be craving a hot dog, for that matter— have a new destination in town.

The Dog House Diner, located at the corner of 8th Street and Broadway, opened for business last week, specializing in all-beef hot dogs, brats, and Polish sausages.

“It was always a dream of mine,” said Shelly Huffine of Cherokee, owner of the restaurant with her husband Tony. “I wanted to open just a little cafe diner type thing.”

Dog House Diner’s sausages and hot dogs feature the customer’s choice of toppings, including bacon, three different kinds of onions, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, banana peppers, chicken, ham, coleslaw, pineapple and chili. Hot links and andouille sausages are also available, along with ham and turkey sandwiches, served either on a hoagie style or a pretzel bun, with the customer’s choice of cheese, including jalapeño jack, cheddar, or Swiss.

The diner also sells some additional items such as wraps, chips, candies, muffins and cookies. Beverages available include bottled and fountain sodas, bottled water, coffee, Monster Energy drinks, and Powerade.

The Huffines expect business to be a little slower at first than they’re eventually hoping for, with area schools including Pittsburg State University out for the summer, but that will give them time to get into their routine of running the business and to deal with any unforeseen issues that may arise in their first few months after opening. Additional items may later be added to the menu.

“In time we will start up a salad bar,” Shelly Huffine said, “but right now it’s just going to be our specialties with the brats, Polish sausages, the sandwiches and things like that.”

The Dog House Diner is located at 802 N. Broadway —the former location of Root Coffeehouse, which has moved down the street, although the new owners have fully renovated the space— and features music and decorations with a 1950s and ‘60s diner type theme. Huffine said she is going for a more family-friendly atmosphere, as opposed to the distinctly 21-and-older approach of some of the other businesses in the neighborhood.

Dog House Diner is currently open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on weekends. Eventually, however, when school starts up again in the fall, the Huffines hope to expand those hours to six days a week, while remaining closed on Sundays. The restaurant can be reached at (620) 670-5706. Dog House Diner does not deliver, although they do accept call-in orders.