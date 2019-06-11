When your next Uber or Lyft ride comes to an end, it might not be a bad idea to break out the hand sanitizer.

A new study conducted by NetQuote says vehicles used by ride-sharing services are filthy — even dirtier than taxicabs and rental cars.

Even your toilet seat is cleaner, the study found, according to Fox Business.

Window buttons were the dirtiest part of the vehicles studied. Seatbelts were pretty nasty, as well.

Strangely, door handles, which are touched by countless hands each day, were one of the cleanest areas.

“It’s only natural that a vehicle with an ever-changing roster of occupants would yield more bacteria than your own car,” the study said. “And our study revealed that more bacteria than you’d expect may lurk in some rideshare vehicles and rental cars, while taxis may err on the side of fewer germs. But our results don’t mean you should give up these vehicles altogether – in fact, you can easily take certain steps to protect yourself from a potential illness.”

The study suggests wiping down surfaces when you first enter a for-hire vehicle.

Uber and Lyft didn't respond to Fox Business' requests for comment on the study.