PITTSBURG — During the Pittsburg regular Board of Education meeting, the board approved the Out of State Policy proposed by Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt.



The discussion of the Out of State Policy began during the April 8 Board of Education meeting.

"While it is unfortunate that this policy is needed; It is important for us to keep our Dragon family together and to care for our students,” Proffitt said in a release from the school district. “We also have to respect our fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.

“I believe that this policy is the fairest approach to doing both.”



The Out of State Policy comes from a House Substitute for Senate Bill No. 61 by Committee on Appropriations-Amending Substitute for Senate Bill No. 423 “to strike provisions requiring school districts to adopt a minimum local option budget; restoring certain provisions relating to local option budgets and adjusting the BASE aid accordingly,” a release from the school district said.



According to Proffitt during the April board meeting, starting next year, if there is an out of state student, the district can receive 75 percent of Base State Aid Per Pupil, the third year it drops to 50 percent and after that, it drops to zero.



The district has 19 out of state students who are affected by the Senate Bill. Out of this group of students, 15 are “grandfathered” in by state exemption, the district said.



There are two criteria in which the district can still maintain funding, Proffitt said during the board meeting in April: If the student’s parent or legal guardian is an employee at the school district and if a student attended public school in Kansas during the 2016-2017 school year, and have attended public school in the preceding school year, 2015-2016.



The district added two more exemptions — approved Monday — which will cover the remaining four out of state students. One of those exemptions are: a sibling of a student that has been continuously enrolled in Pittsburg USD 250 since May 2017.

“If we have a 5th grader that has been enrolled, but have a sibling coming in to kindergarten, it would cover that sibling,” Proffitt said during the meeting.



The last exemption is, “students not meeting the previous three criteria who enrolled in the district at the time the policy approved will be allowed to continue enrollment at no charge to the student, however siblings of those students will be charged the approved tuition found on the out of state tuition schedule,” Proffitt said. “In other words, if we have a kindergartener enrolled this year, it covers them next year but if they have [incoming] siblings, it does not cover the siblings.”





In the case that there is a family who has more than one child that they want to send to the district there is a descending enrollment percentage. The first student will be at 100 percent, the second at 63 percent, the third at 25 percent and the fourth student would be at zero percent.

Proffitt said the descending enrollment percentage will reflect itself in the tuition schedule after the 2022 school year.



As far as out of state students enrolling in Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center of Crawford County, CTEC does not have any reimbursement for out of state students, and it will be an additional cost for the USD250 if the district were to pay for it, Proffitt said.



Payments can be made in full at the time of enrollment or a plan can be established at the district office through the superintendent of schools or the assistant superintendent, Proffitt said.



According to the district, families the policy effects have been contacted and the full policy will be made available once submitted as official board policy and added to board documentation.



