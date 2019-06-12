PITTSBURG — With elections approaching in November, candidates have filed for a variety of positions throughout Crawford County. The deadline to file was June 3.

Incumbent Pittsburg City Commission members Sarah Chenoweth, Dan McNally and Chuck Munsell have filed for reelection. Other candidates who have filed for positions on the commission include Chad McCubbin, Larry Fields, and Cheryl Brooks.

Linda Grilz, the current mayor of Frontenac, is the only candidate who has filed for her position in the November 5 election. Incumbent John Zafuta is the only candidate who has filed for the position of treasurer. Incumbents LaDonna Pyle and Mike Snow, who was recently appointed to Frontenac City Council, have filed as candidates in November, as have Joe Martin and Tom Sighel.

Incumbent Girard City Council Member Lucas Stansbury has filed for reelection. Other candidates for Girard City Council include Aaron Kravitz and Jeffrey Leslie who are both running for the Ward 4 position.

Arcadia Mayor John Whetzell is running for reelection. Other candidates who have filed for the position include Justin Hencey and incumbent Arcadia City Council Member Jim Krieger. Incumbent council member Billy Cochran, along with Curtis DeMaranville and Evan Winder, are also running for city council positions.

Incumbents running for Arma City Council include Richard Cleland, Scott Popejoy and Travis Wood. Others running for Arma council positions include William (Rob) Lessen, Dave Ashmore, Kenneth Harryman, Jr., Shawn Moss, Carma Burns, Kelli Mengarelli, and Melesia "Lissa" Rhodes.

In Cherokee, the only candidates running for city council are incumbents Butch Buckley, Rose Burns, and Kevin Malle.

Rebecca Cooper is the only candidate who has filed for the position of McCune Mayor. Incumbent McCune City Council members Jason Han and Dianne Mitchell are running for reelection, and Donald Call is also running for a council position.

Mulberry Mayor Hallace Willey will face a challenge from Rebecca "Becky" Hardesty. Incumbent Brenda Howard is the only candidate for Mulberry Treasurer. Incumbents Thomas Duncan and Harlene Bailey are running for reelection to Mulberry City Council, and Debra Rice has also filed for a council position.

Jamie Burke is running for a position on the Walnut City Council.

In Hepler, no one has filed for the position of mayor or for five open city council positions, meaning they will be determined by write-in votes.

The filing deadline for school board positions has also passed. Candidates for the Pittsburg Unified School District (USD) 250 Board of Education include incumbents Ed McKechnie, Marlene Willis, Rusty Akins and Jason Grotheer, as well as Laura Sullivan and Justin Crain.

In Frontenac, candidates for the USD 249 Board of Education include incumbents Mike Bitner, Megan Fry, Anthony Menghini and Seth Nutt. Others running include Tara Grassie and Veronica Kmiec-Davis.

The only candidates who have filed for Girard USD 248 school board positions are incumbents Roger Breneman, Dave Goble, Lori Johnson and Dale Shireman. The same is true of Southeast USD 247 in Cherokee, where the only candidates to file were David Stricklin, Trista Shuster and John Staton.

School board candidates for Northeast USD 246 in Arma include incumbents Andrea Allen, Joe Polhlopek and Teresa Yarnell. Others running for Northeast school board include Christopher Jackson, Daniel Boley, and Matthew Zamora.