1. Commissioner Bruce Blair did not attend the meeting.

2. County Clerk Don Pyle announced that there will be budget work sessions on Friday with the county attorney, county counselor, and the county’s information technology department. Before Tuesday’s regular commission meeting the commission had budget work sessions with the sheriff’s department, register of deeds, and emergency medical services department.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship.

4. Emerson also presented an asphalt contract for 2019 between the county and Heckert Construction Co., which the county has contracted with for the past several years, and the commission approved the contract.

5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson informed those in attendance at the meeting that Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall contacted him about the possibility of setting up a meeting with representatives from all of the communities in the county and county officials to discuss what’s been going on in the various communities and what their needs are. Commissioner Tom Moody agreed that arranging such a meeting would be beneficial.