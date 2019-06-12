1. William (Bill) Strenth of Pittsburg spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, and called for the city commission to rescind its decision to spend city funds to pay for roads in the Silverback Landing housing development.

2. Commissioner Chuck Munsell requested that an item listed on the consent agenda — approval of a staff request from the City of Pittsburg Public Utilities Department to purchase wastewater collections cleaning and inspection equipment — be removed. Public Utilities Department Director Matt Bacon explained the reasons for the equipment request.

3. The commissioners, including Munsell, voted to approve all items originally on the consent agenda, including the equipment request from the Public Utilities Department.

4. The commissioners voted to approve the appointment of Jim Rhodes to the Active Transportation Advisory Board. Ryan Heydenrych was also a candidate for the position on the board but did not attend the commission meeting.

5. Commissioner Munsell made a motion to rescind a decision to use $60,000 of economic development funds, and any other city funds, to pay for roads or streets in Silverback Landing. The motion died for lack of second.