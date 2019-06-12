FRIDAY

Live Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m.



SATURDAY

Hand-built Shovel Dedication

Dedication of the hand-built shovel by Perry Markley donated to Big Brutus by the Markley heirs will be held at Big Brutus in West Mineral at 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. Free admission.



Salute to Service 5K

People can join the YMCA in supporting its local service organizations by signing up for the Salute to Service 5K. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg Police & Fire Department. Registration is $30. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Pittsburg Family YMCA.



Tee Off Fore Children - Golf Tournament

People can join TFI Family Services for a fun day on the greens and help raise funds for children in Kansas foster care. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Four Oaks Golf Course. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch and snacks provided *PLUS a chance to WIN a 5-day Cruise for two. There is a $150 entry fee for 3-man teams.



Pittsburg Farmers Market

Come buy fresh produce and other items locally at the Pittsburg Farmers Market at 119 East 11th Street. Wednesdays: June 5 to August 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays: April 13 to October 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.





