GIRARD — Following storms and tornadoes last month which caused property damage in and around Pittsburg, cleanup efforts have been ongoing.

On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced she had requested “a major presidential declaration” from President Donald Trump for public assistance to 63 Kansas counties. Previously Kelly had requested federal assistance for 56 counties. Her office announced earlier this month that the Trump administration had approved 33 counties in the state for assistance.

“Due to the historic torrential rains, thunderstorms, tornadoes and damaging winds, Kansas has suffered extended damage,” Kelly said in a Monday press release. “We must continue to provide Kansans with the assistance, resources, and long-term fixes to infrastructure we need during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Crawford County Emergency Manager Jason VanBecelaere stopped by the county commission meeting and gave an update on local storm relief efforts.

“Tomorrow the state is coming down to do their preliminary damage assessment to make sure we meet our threshold,” VanBecelaere said, adding that officials recently visited Cherokee County and were in Bourbon County on Tuesday to assess storm damage.

The county’s storm cleanup efforts in the Langdon Lane area have been going well and the county is now moving on to assisting with damage in other areas, including those to the southeast of Pittsburg that were hit particularly hard by the storms, VanBecelaere said.

County Commissioners Tom Moody and Jeremy Johnson thanked VanBecelaere and Moody asked that he keep them updated on the storm relief efforts. Commissioner Bruce Blair was not at the meeting.