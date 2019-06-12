PITTSBURG — An unfinished, open building was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.



The Baker Township Fire Department responded to an unfinished open structure fire at approximately 6:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1212 S. 240th Street, Pittsburg.



According to the Baker Assistant Fire Chief Mike Gordon the approximately 4,000 square foot structure was under construction and “like most unfinished structures, it was very susceptible to fire,” he said.



The fire may have been caused by a burn pile earlier that day which the property / home owner thought was out, Gordon said. There is no suspicion of foul play, the assistant fire chief said.



The structure is at a 100 percent loss. A small structure near the unfinished open structure was destroyed and some equipment on the property was damaged.



The investigation is ongoing at this time.



