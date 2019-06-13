PITTSBURG — American Legion Pittsburg Post 64 earned a split against Chanute Post 170 at Jaycee Ballpark on Tuesday night, moving their record to 9-2 on the season.

Game One: Pittsburg 5, Chanute 0

Ethan Goff earned the win from the mound in game one, striking out two batters in three innings.

Goff and relief pitcher Dalton Reeves allowed only five hits in seven innings.

“It’s a great win for us.” said Head Coach Rob Cicero following game one. “We had a really good fifth inning. We put up four runs after getting some big hits from a few guys.”

“We didn’t really know anything about Chanute, so overall I thought we played pretty well.” added Cicero.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the fifth frame, Ethan Jahay sparked a four-run fifth frame, slamming a two-run RBI double down the leftfield line.

Austin Sturgis and Clayton Saporito added RBIs in the inning.

“The pitchers really threw well. We had one walk, so that kind of answers the question right there. We just challenged the hitters and made the plays behind them. Our biggest strength was our pitching. It’s hard to lose when you don’t give up a run.” said Cicero.

Game two: Chanute 6, Pittsburg 3

Chanute flipped the script on Post 64 in game two, notching six runs as they handed Pittsburg their second loss on the year.

Chanute jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, and withstood a home team rally late in the game.

Pittsburg posted all three runs in the fourth inning, led by an RBI from Matt Cashero. Caleb Hemby and Braden Broyles scored on wild pitches to cut the lead to 5-3.

Chanute added an insurance run in the final inning.

Kam Koester got the win for Chanute, pitching all five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two strikeouts.