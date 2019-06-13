PITTSBURG -- Three area men have been arrested following a drive-by shooting early Monday morning and a fourth is being sought.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at about 3:40 a.m, Monday, PPD officers responded to 313 E. 20th St. after a report of a drive-by shooting at that location. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any suspects in the area, however they did locate spent shell casings in the alleyway behind that location, confirming that a firearm had been discharged there. Officers then located bullet holes in the residence and immediately checked the welfare of the residents, however nobody had been home at the time of the incident.

Subsequent investigation into this incident resulted in three suspects being identified, and on Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for the three; Alex Harman, Jessie Thomas and Nicholas Chase.

On Thursday morning, at approximately 11 a.m., 20-year-old Alex C. Harman, of Pittsburg, was arrested at the Pittsburg Judicial Center on charges of felony criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling and felony criminal damage. Harman was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Mr. Harman is being held on $100,000 bond.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m., 21-year-old Jessie E. Thomas, of Girard, Kansas, was located at the residence at 601 W. 4th St. and was taken into custody without incident. Thomas was arrested on charges of felony criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling and felony criminal damage. Mr. Thomas was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking and is being held on $100,000 bond.

The third suspect is identified as 20-year-old Nicholas R. Chase, of Mulberry,. An arrest warrant has been issued for Chase for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage. Chase is considered armed and should not be approached. If seen, please contact your local law enforcement agency at once.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Garon R. Worrell, of Pittsburg, was arrested on June 3, in connection with this incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.