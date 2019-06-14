A recent Pittsburg High School graduate, Rachel Ruiz, is assisting the Red Cross as part of the Leaders Save Lives Blood Drive program through the Red Cross. The program allows for students to coordinate a blood drive as a community service project. The blood drive will be noon to 6 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26, both at Countryside Christian Church, Pittsburg. This is a part of the Red Cross' Missing types campaign. Appointments are needed. People who want to donate can email Ruiz at rachel.m.ruiz2442@gmail.com.