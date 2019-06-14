CHEROKEE — The USD 247 Board of Education took the following actions during its regular board meeting on Monday.

1. The board approved a resolution to extend terms of office for board members to the second Monday in January. According to Superintendent of Schools Brad Miner, this was necessary with the recent changes in election dates.

2. The board also approved meal prices for 2019-2020. Breakfast for students will be $1.65 (5 cent increase) and for adults it will be $2.25 (no increase). Lunch for students at the elementary will be $2.60 (5 cent increase), at the junior high $2.60 (no change), and the high school will be $2.75 (no change). Adult lunch will be $3.70 (no change).

3. Items for surplus — vehicles and miscellaneous furniture items — were also approved.

5. The board approved joining the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.



