FRONTENAC — Frontenac School District Board of Education took the following actions during its regular board meeting on Monday.

The board discussed the programming options for the FEMA art classroom.The board approved the July 2019 regular meeting date was moved to 6 p.m. on July 15.The board also approved a resolution to extend the current board member term until December 2019 for board members who are up for re-election.Several actions were approved by the board: Greenbush contract renewals, Kansas Association of School Boards renewal, student accident insurance, work compensation renewal, handbook changes, and transfers to meet state requirements to balance the books.Several actions were also approved following an executive session regarding the separations and hiring of personnel.