MOUND CITY — Pittsburg Post 64 split against Linn County Post 248 on Thursday night, their second straight twin-bill draw.

Game one: Linn County 7, Pittsburg 3

Pittsburg out-hit the home team 10-6, but Linn County opened the game with a 4-1 lead after two frames and held off Post 64 the rest of the way.

Post 64's Jake Lee, Connor Dillon and Jacob Major each chipped in two hits, with Lee also adding in an RBI.

Game two: Pittsburg 11, Linn County 5

Pittsburg responded with eleven runs in the nightcap, earning the win and moving to 10-3 on the season.

Post 64 rallied back from a 4-0 deficit after three frames.

Matt Cashero (4-0) earned the win, allowing only a lone hit in two innings.

Pittsburg poured in seven runs in the fifth to insure the victory.

Major and Clayton Saporito notched three hits each. Alex Johnson added in two hits.

Post 64 goes to the Kansas Senators Senior American Legion Tournament on Saturday. Pittsburg will play Hays at 12 p.m. followed by Leavenworth at 2 p.m in Rossvile.