This year through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, three funds have awarded 22 grants totaling $51,386.

“The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is pleased to be the host agency for these funds and is proud to assist them in the granting of awards on an annual basis,” CFSEK said in a release.



According to a release from CFSEK, the Get Busy Livin’ Foundation awarded grants up to $500 for projects and activities of area organizations to support and promote Youth Volunteerism. A total of $4,361 went to 10 organizations.



Also, providing grants this spring, the Women’s Giving Circle and the Circle of Friends granted funds to nine organizations totaling $34,820 in the southeast Kansas region.

“Part of the Rita J. Bicknell Women’s Health Fund, the mission of these giving circles is ‘to improve the health and well-being of women by supporting education, increasing awareness and sharing quality of life opportunities to benefit all women’,” the foundation said in the release.



According to the release, Elm Acres Foundation grant funds went to three local organizations for a total of $12,205.

“The purpose of the Elm Acres Foundation, Inc. is to provide support for at-risk youth in the Southeast Kansas community (Crawford, Cherokee and Labette counties), including supporting any entities that provide services for at-risk youth,” CFSEK said in the release.



The foundation also announced CFSEK scholarship recipients. According to another release from CFSEK, the foundation assisted in granting funds to 46 students for the 2019-2020 school year. The funds totaled to $57,000.

“The scholarships administered by the Community Foundation are funded by donors who believe in the youth of our area and support their pursuit of higher education,” CFSEK said in the release. “A scholarship fund established with the Community Foundation is another way a family can leave a legacy and impact the future of our community.”



People who would like to know more about establishing a scholarship fund can contact the Foundation office at 620-231-8897 or email kit.parks@southeastkansas.org.



M. Lee and Noretta Caldwell Scholarship

Nicole Aikins – Erie High School

Madison Batchelor – Fort Scott High School

Ashley Dillinger – Neosho Community College

Jenna Kendrick – Parsons High School

Traci Lee – Labette Community College

Kylee Marler – Neodesha High School

Aidan O’Hara – Frontenac High School

Gabbi Sands – Girard High School

Alexandria Thomas – St. Paul High School

Zachary Yarnell – Erie High School

Commerce Bank Scholarship

Hazel Harper – Pittsburg High School

Katelyn Radell – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

Craig Crespino Scholarship

Garrett Bolinger – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

Mya McCleod – Girard High School

Pat Forbes Scholarship

Aubri Piccini – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Scholarship

Amanda Becker – Southeast High School

Tejay Cleland – Northeast High School *

Kreed Curran – Girard High School

Caroline McKnight – Frontenac High School *

Madison Nagel – Pittsburg High School

Morgan Noe – Pittsburg High School *

Katelyn Radell – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools *

Rachel Ruiz – Pittsburg High School

Cecilia Stockard – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

*Chosen to receive Get Busy Livin’ Volunteer Abroad Grant

Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Dragon Award

Joel Kafka – Pittsburg High School

Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ KPREPS Player of the Year Award

Jace Friesen – Basehor Linwood High School

Stacy Goedeke Scholarship

Kirsty Gordon – Kansas State University

Haberbosch Family Scholarship

Kari Shadden – Marmaton Valley High School

Karlie Stephens – Marmaton Valley High School

Bill House Hereford Scholarship

Josh Butler – Arkansas City High School

Ian Messenger – Arkansas City High School

Brianne Nelson – Oklahoma State University

Tatum Norwood – Arkansas City High School

Thomas Parsons – Kansas State University

Kayla Signer – Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Braden Snyder – Cedar Vale High School

John Wells – Sedan High School

Tyler Jeck Scholarship

Annie Snow – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

William Lehman History Scholarship

Madylynn Ard – Uniontown High School

Minnis Oral Health Scholarship

Ruth Wilinson – Pittsburg State University

Joe & Margarita Sauer Scholarship

Abi Doherty – Girard High School

Gabbi Sands – Girard High School

Short Family Fine Arts Scholarship

Kamryn Kelly – Pittsburg High School

William Sollner Family Scholarship

Heather Chase – Northeast High School

Alyssa Rosette – Northeast High School

Bailey Williams – Northeast High School

Vinylplex, Inc. Scholarship

Delaney Cedeno – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

Brett Freeman – Pittsburg High School

Hayley Moyer – Girard High School

Cade Simmons – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools

Leah Wescott – Pittsburg High School



