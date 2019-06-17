This year through the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, three funds have awarded 22 grants totaling $51,386.
“The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is pleased to be the host agency for these funds and is proud to assist them in the granting of awards on an annual basis,” CFSEK said in a release.
According to a release from CFSEK, the Get Busy Livin’ Foundation awarded grants up to $500 for projects and activities of area organizations to support and promote Youth Volunteerism. A total of $4,361 went to 10 organizations.
Also, providing grants this spring, the Women’s Giving Circle and the Circle of Friends granted funds to nine organizations totaling $34,820 in the southeast Kansas region.
“Part of the Rita J. Bicknell Women’s Health Fund, the mission of these giving circles is ‘to improve the health and well-being of women by supporting education, increasing awareness and sharing quality of life opportunities to benefit all women’,” the foundation said in the release.
According to the release, Elm Acres Foundation grant funds went to three local organizations for a total of $12,205.
“The purpose of the Elm Acres Foundation, Inc. is to provide support for at-risk youth in the Southeast Kansas community (Crawford, Cherokee and Labette counties), including supporting any entities that provide services for at-risk youth,” CFSEK said in the release.
The foundation also announced CFSEK scholarship recipients. According to another release from CFSEK, the foundation assisted in granting funds to 46 students for the 2019-2020 school year. The funds totaled to $57,000.
“The scholarships administered by the Community Foundation are funded by donors who believe in the youth of our area and support their pursuit of higher education,” CFSEK said in the release. “A scholarship fund established with the Community Foundation is another way a family can leave a legacy and impact the future of our community.”
People who would like to know more about establishing a scholarship fund can contact the Foundation office at 620-231-8897 or email kit.parks@southeastkansas.org.
M. Lee and Noretta Caldwell Scholarship
Nicole Aikins – Erie High School
Madison Batchelor – Fort Scott High School
Ashley Dillinger – Neosho Community College
Jenna Kendrick – Parsons High School
Traci Lee – Labette Community College
Kylee Marler – Neodesha High School
Aidan O’Hara – Frontenac High School
Gabbi Sands – Girard High School
Alexandria Thomas – St. Paul High School
Zachary Yarnell – Erie High School
Commerce Bank Scholarship
Hazel Harper – Pittsburg High School
Katelyn Radell – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
Craig Crespino Scholarship
Garrett Bolinger – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
Mya McCleod – Girard High School
Pat Forbes Scholarship
Aubri Piccini – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Scholarship
Amanda Becker – Southeast High School
Tejay Cleland – Northeast High School *
Kreed Curran – Girard High School
Caroline McKnight – Frontenac High School *
Madison Nagel – Pittsburg High School
Morgan Noe – Pittsburg High School *
Katelyn Radell – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools *
Rachel Ruiz – Pittsburg High School
Cecilia Stockard – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
*Chosen to receive Get Busy Livin’ Volunteer Abroad Grant
Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Dragon Award
Joel Kafka – Pittsburg High School
Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ KPREPS Player of the Year Award
Jace Friesen – Basehor Linwood High School
Stacy Goedeke Scholarship
Kirsty Gordon – Kansas State University
Haberbosch Family Scholarship
Kari Shadden – Marmaton Valley High School
Karlie Stephens – Marmaton Valley High School
Bill House Hereford Scholarship
Josh Butler – Arkansas City High School
Ian Messenger – Arkansas City High School
Brianne Nelson – Oklahoma State University
Tatum Norwood – Arkansas City High School
Thomas Parsons – Kansas State University
Kayla Signer – Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Braden Snyder – Cedar Vale High School
John Wells – Sedan High School
Tyler Jeck Scholarship
Annie Snow – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
William Lehman History Scholarship
Madylynn Ard – Uniontown High School
Minnis Oral Health Scholarship
Ruth Wilinson – Pittsburg State University
Joe & Margarita Sauer Scholarship
Abi Doherty – Girard High School
Gabbi Sands – Girard High School
Short Family Fine Arts Scholarship
Kamryn Kelly – Pittsburg High School
William Sollner Family Scholarship
Heather Chase – Northeast High School
Alyssa Rosette – Northeast High School
Bailey Williams – Northeast High School
Vinylplex, Inc. Scholarship
Delaney Cedeno – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
Brett Freeman – Pittsburg High School
Hayley Moyer – Girard High School
Cade Simmons – St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools
Leah Wescott – Pittsburg High School
