PITTSBURG — Artists of every age are welcome to participate in the Salvation Army Kettle painting contest.

For the first time, the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host a unique art contest. Local artists can paint a metal Salvation Army kettle for display during The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle bell ringing season in Pittsburg.

The kettles will be displayed at the Meadowbrook Mall Aug 9-15, and at the August Pittsburg ArtWalk on Friday, August 16, 2019. The general public will decide the winner by donating their change in the kettle of choice. The kettle that collects the most donations will be the winner at the close of the ArtWalk on Friday. The winner will receive half of the funds raised in the kettle plus an additional $100.The winners will be announced on September 1, 2019.

The remaining funds will go to the Pittsburg Salvation Army to help the organization’s mission to meet human needs in the Pittsburg community. The kettle contest is an opportunity to help a worthy cause.

“We’re excited to expand our kettle drive this year to get our local artists involved," Pittsburg Salvation Army Lt. Mylie Hadden said.

People can register for the contest by contacting Lt. Hadden at 620-231-0415 or through email at mylie_hadden@usc.salvationarmy.org.

How to Participate:

Step 1: Return the registration form and a $50 registration fee to The Salvation Army at 307 E. 5th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762, by July 1 to participate.

Step 2: Pick up your kettle at our offices for decorating it with a theme of your choice that is appropriate for public viewing. Kettles must remain functional with the coin slot accessible. Most importantly be creative and have fun!

Step 3: Return your completed kettle by July 31. Kettles will be displayed on social media, at the Mall during August and at the Fall Art Walk on August 16, 2019.

Step 4: Promote your kettle! The winning kettle will be determined by the donations made while on display to the public. The winner will get $100 and half the money raised in the winning kettle during the contest.

Step 5: Winning kettle to be announced online on September 1, 2019. The kettle will be exhibited at our various campaign locations during the 2019 Kettle Campaign.



