A British woman who endured 13 miscarriages over the course of a decade is celebrating the arrival of her "miracle" baby.

Laura Worsley, 35, has chronic histiocytic intervillositis and antiphospholipid syndrome, also known as "sticky blood syndrome,” according to TV station WTVT. The disorders lead to repeated miscarriages.

But thanks to doctors at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, she was able to give birth to a baby girl named Ivy with the help of steroid treatments.

The hospital is considered a world leader in miscarriage research.

Ivy was born early, WTVT says, and weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces. After 11 weeks in the hospital, she was finally allowed to come home.

“Even now, nine months on, I can't believe she's actually mine," Worsley told the TV station. “I cannot thank the research and the maternity teams at University Hospital enough, they have helped me to have the baby I always dreamt of. It feels like all of my Christmases have come at once. It's so important to be able to make a difference for anyone else going through what I went through."