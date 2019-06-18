PITTSBURG — A team of bicyclists just passed their 1,000 mile mark on their 3,785 mile journey from Yorktown, Virginia to San Francisco, California.



Their purpose?



To promote understanding and raise awareness of multiple sclerosis.



Since 2007 Bike the U.S. for MS (a 501(c)3 non-profit) has sponsored this nearly 4,000 mile ride comprised of volunteer cyclists from all over the country.

“Each cyclist who signed up start for their own reasons,” BUSMS Route Director Kaylyn Messenger said. “They may have a connection with someone with MS or it was a lifelong dream to ride a bike across the country, or maybe they wanted an adventure.”



Each bicyclist fundraises $1 per mile which goes toward the trip expenses, direct financial assistance for individuals living with MS and research treatment facilities, Messenger said.



On June 26 the group will arrive in Pittsburg and during their rest day they plan to complete a free project for an individual living with MS. Projects can range from running errands, painting and cleaning. People can email info@biketheusforms.org or call at 201-503-6367 to sign up for the assistance.



The group will stay at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium, at which they will be met by a group of community members and a local MS group, the Hope for MS Foundation.



There will be an evening reception and program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, which the public is invited to attend. People are also welcome to visit the bicyclists any time while they are at the auditorium. The Hope for MS Foundation is also taking volunteers, they can reach Gina Peak at 620-762-2733 for more information.



People can keep up with the group’s journey on their Facebook page TransAm 2019 - Bike the US for MS. They can also learn more about organization and MS at http://biketheusforms.org



Facts about MS

• MS is a chronic, unpredictable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system.

• MS is not contagious and is not directly inherited.

• MS is not considered a fatal disease.

• The majority of people with MS do not become severely disabled.

• There is no cure for MS yet, but drugs can help slow the course and/or symptoms in some patients.



How people can help

• Contact a local MS center

• Volunteer to assist people with MS in their homes

• Organize help projects like building wheelchair ramps

• Become familiar with the facts about MS



