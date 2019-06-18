PITTSBURG — A car chase which began south of Pittsburg Tuesday morning ended in Jasper County, Missouri, with the arrest of a suspect who allegedly shot at a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy during the roughly 20-minute pursuit.

At about 9:17 a.m., Tuesday, a Crawford County Deputy Sheriff attempted a traffic stop of a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on 220th St. just north of Highway K-171, according to a sheriff’s department release. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from a Pittsburg residence at some point between June 11 and June 14.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began, and continued into Missouri as Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance.

Stop sticks were deployed near Nutmeg Rd. and Maple Rd. in Jasper County but the suspect was able to avoid the device. The chase continued until the driver of the stolen vehicle ran off the road near Hunter Road and County Road 303 in Jasper County and left the vehicle. As a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy began to continue the pursuit on foot, the suspect fired a single shot.

Additional Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with their K9 Unit, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate the driver’s surrender. When negotiations failed, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9 was released, and successfully took the suspect to the ground. Officers were then able to apprehend the suspect.

There were no occupants in the vehicle other than the driver. The investigation is ongoing. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The suspect’s name has not been released pending formal charges.