1. County Clerk Don Pyle reviewed annual budget requests for various county departments with the commissioners and County Counselor Jim Emerson.

2. Emerson presented a grant agreement between the county and Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc. While the Safehouse Crisis Center has in past years applied for and received the Kansas Emergency Solutions Grant, which is for about $24,000 this year, the center has not previously had an agreement with the county outlining how the money will be spent. Commissioner Bruce Blair made a motion to approve the agreement and the other commissioners voted in favor of approving it.

3. Emerson also brought up other items including an update on revenue the county is receiving from Kansas Crossing Casino, which has been coming in at close to projected levels of more than $30,000 per month. He also brought up plans for an upcoming renewal of a multi-year landfill agreement. Commissioner Tom Moody made a motion to approve an agreement with a consultant to assist the county with its negotiations for the landfill agreement renewal, and the other commissioners approved the motion.

4. Commissioner Blair announced that on Friday he will present information he has been gathering to other commissioners about the county’s options for buying some new road maintenance equipment and vehicles.

5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson asked County Clerk Don Pyle about the Southeast Kansas Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) wanting to meet with the commission and if there had been any further plans made about that. Pyle said there had not been anything finalized, although it sounded like the ADRC would be flexible in setting up a meeting time.