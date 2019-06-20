FRIDAY

Open Mic at Root Coffeehouse

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, there will be an Open Mic night at Root Coffeehouse, located 402 N. Broadway, Pittsburg. People can sign up for three songs or 15 minutes. Everyone welcome. Bring your music, poetry, talent or just listen.



Live Music On The Lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m.



Observatory Night - Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest and most massive of all the objects in our solar system that is labeled as a planet. This world functions much like a miniature solar system and provides a great deal of information about how large planets function. We'll also take a look at the moons of Jupiter, which hold secrets of their own. Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Greenbush - The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center at 947 West 47 Highway, Girard.



FRIDAY & SATURDAY

31st Annual SEK Old Time Gas Engine & Tractor Club Show

The 31st Annual SEK Old Time Gas Engine & Tractor Club Show will be at the Crawford County Historical Museum Grounds Between 20th St. and Airport Rd. on 69 Bypass outer road. Museum will be open both days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.



PSU Summer Music Festival

The 7th annual Pittsburg State University Summer Music Festival brings the community and region alive with eight diverse musical offerings in six days. Performances include a musical soiree at First United Methodist Church, 415 North Pine, Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Summer Band Concert at the front lawn of Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 South Homer Street, Pittsburg at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.



