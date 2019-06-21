1. Terri Harley, president of the group Friends of Historic Girard and County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director Devin Gorman addressed the commission to request approval of funding for the Girard History Museum. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion to fund the museum for a period of six months, which was approved by the other commissioners.

2. Harley also noted that the Little Blue Books Festival, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Haldeman-Julius series, the Little Blue Books, will take place July 19 and 20 in Girard. Gorman additionally gave an update on developments at the CVB.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle brought up the topic of the ongoing process of working on the county’s annual budget.

4. Commissioner Johnson reported to the commission on a June 20 conference about revitalizing brownfields hosted by the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission that he attended in Chanute. A brownfield is an area that can be redeveloped but which has previously had real or perceived environmental contamination from past development.

5. The commission voted to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting and close the county courthouse in Girard on Friday, July 5.