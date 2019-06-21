PITTSBURG — The Y Academy of Dance attended StageOne Nationals in Branson, Missouri from June 15th to June 20th. Dancers from ages 5-18 competed in StageOne's largest competition they have ever hosted, a competition of over 50 dance studios.



The competition was fierce, a release from the Y said, and the Y held strong against the teams from around the United States. Company Prep had two routines that placed 3rd and 7th in their age division. Company Prep team members include Emerson Albright, Brynlee Harrison, Lundun Hickman, Jackson Muckala, Mylinh Nguyen, Aubrey Scripsick, Presley Seiwert, Brynn Sukraw, Madi Taylor, Aubrey Thompson, Cailyn Tolley and Autumn Wiske.



Soloist Aubri Hoffman was recognized as one of ten judge’s choice awards among over 100 routines. She received the "Diva Award" for her solo "Lucky Star”. Aubrey Thompson received sixth place for her solo in the 6-8-year-old age division. Other high scoring soloists and duets include Emma Eckstein, Mylinh Nguyen, Jackson Muckala, Carissa Marrone, Faith Leonard, Adamari Levya, Abby Albright and Kate Smith.



Other performers competed in routines in Jazz, Musical Theater, Contemporary and Hip Hop. Our highest scoring routine of the week was our large group production number, "Tutti Frutti" which included all our company dancers.



This group included dancers, Abby Albright, Leah Caskey, Brynlee Elrod, Isabella Foster, Kaitlyn Popejoy, Abby Rojo, Olivia Schmidt, Marley Shaw, Grace Wilson, Erin Beaman, Anna Firman, Adamari Leyva, Kayci McGowen, Kate Smith, Amy Adamson, Lissette Allen, Haylee Caskey, Addison Foster, Avery Harrison, Frida Ibarra, Faith Leonard, Emilee May, Maleia Sukraw, Landon Vacca, Greely Arck, Ellie Carpenter, Emma Eckstein, Lexi McGowen, Cassie Sweezey, Leah Brazil, Grace Hite, Aubri Hoffman, Carissa Marrone, Sydney McFall and Mattie Vacca.



“Overall the dancers represented the Southeast Kansas Community very well and had so much fun dancing their best,” Dance Director Elizabeth Hayes said in a release. “They are excited for the coming year of performances. Many of them are already training for next year in their summer classes.”



