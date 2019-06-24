PITTSBURG — What used to be the restaurant Traditions is now a boutique.

The building sat vacant for over a decade —now it’s repainted, with new flooring and has shelves full of boutique items.



Repurpose Boutique went through a rebrand on March 1 and has moved to a new location at 810 North Broadway, Pittsburg. The store’s new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday.



The store is now known as Revel Boutique.



A ribbon cutting with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce was last week to celebrate the move and rebrand.



The business is owned by Heather Orscheln, who started a boutique in Carthage, Missouri in 2012 and later opened another, Repurpose Boutique, in Pittsburg two years ago.



Although Orscheln has many ties to Pittsburg — she’s a Pittsburg State University graduate and her husband works in Pittsburg — it was a few students who originally worked for her at the Carthage location who actually brought the business to Pittsburg.

“They both transferred over to Pitt State and they were sad about leaving their jobs,” she said.



Orscheln had talked about opening the store in the area before then, seeing a need because several people from the Pittsburg area had to travel to her store previously for Patagonia products, and so she took the opportunity.



Orscheln originally sold consignment at her stores.

“Over time, it has evolved into a totally different kind of store,” she said.



Now the store needed a new name that fit: Revel.

“We were excited to find another ‘R’ word because we like our RB logo,” she said. “Revel basically means ‘to celebrate life’.”



The store currently sells several outdoor brands, so the name was also fitting she said, “revel outdoors, revel in life.”



The store now also has a new website shoprevelboutique.com and a mobile phone application, Revel Boutique, which launched last month.



Orscheln said she and her staff pride themselves on giving back to the community. The store offers “give back parties” where people can have a party there, and 20 percent of the store’s proceeds go to that cause. Orscheln also serves on the Downtown Advisory Board and is on the DAB marketing committee.



