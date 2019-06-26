1. Commissioner Tom Moody was not at the meeting.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson reported to the commission on his recent trip to a county counselors’ meeting in Salina on June 21, which included a legislative update on topics including county home rule, which among other things formerly allowed for stronger enforcement of county public nuisance regulations, and Local Ad Valorem Tax Relief (LAVTR), which was a former source of county funding eliminated several years ago, but is being discussed as possibly being reinstated.

3. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson brought up the possibility of buying an ice machine for the county road and bridge department 3rd district building.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair reported on road maintenance equipment and made two motions, one to buy grader blade attachments and one to replace an engine for one of the county’s dump trucks, both of which were approved.

5. Blair announced future county commission business including a work session to review and sign bills and payroll vouchers for the month of June, a discussion with Susan Perry, fiscal director for the Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging on the topic of Elderly Fund Distributions for 2020, an update on the Sewer District No. 3 forced main relocation project from Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection, Inc., and a presentation from Crawford County District Court Administrator Mac Young about the district court budget, all scheduled for June 28. Blair also announced that the regular county commission meeting will be canceled July 5 and the county courthouse will be closed July 4 and 5 in observance of Independence Day.