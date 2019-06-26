1. Mayor Patrick O’Bryan was not able to attend the meeting, so President of the Board Dawn McNay led the meeting.

2. At the beginning of the meeting McNay presented a proclamation of June 25, 2019 as Jim Buche Day. Jim Buche joined Pittsburg Beautiful in 1998 and served as president and treasurer of the group, which aims to improve the image and appearance of Pittsburg. Director of Parks and Recreation Kim Vogel also spoke about Buche following McNay’s reading of the proclamation.

3. The commission approved the consent agenda following a motion by Commissioner Sarah Chenoweth, which was seconded by Commissioner Dan McNally.

4. City Manager Daron Hall and Finance Director Jamie Clarkson presented the City's five-year financial plan and the commission approved the financial forecast following a motion by Commissioner Chenoweth, which was seconded by Commissioner McNally.

5. Commissioner Chuck Munsell brought up the topic of the South Rouse Street Widening and Trail Project, saying he had received calls from constituents with concerns. The project is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation. City Manager Daron Hall gave an update on progress on the project.