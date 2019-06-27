ARMA —Arma Economic Development is sponsoring a Community wide yard sale on July 13.

The group is going to open up the Golden Era for a Kids’ Sale, using the Bedene Funeral Home parking lot for people that want to bring items up to sale. People can also set up in the Wi-Fi park by the library for crafts where there will be organizations selling food.

According to a release from Arma Economic Development, area residents are encouraged to bring out their guitars, sing some karaoke and other entertainment. There is no charge for people who want to set up outside but there is a small charge for a table in the Golden Era, the release said.



