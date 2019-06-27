PITTSBURG—As Pittsburg prepares for Independence Day, starting Thursday, June 27, and continuing through July 5, fireworks will be for sale at various vendor tents throughout town.

One such vendor is the Ka-Boomers Fireworks tent located next to Mazzio’s between Adams and Jefferson streets on Broadway, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day during that time, and until midnight on July 4, according to Carla Thompson, who is operating the tent.

A portion of the proceeds from fireworks sold at the tent will go to the First Church of the Nazarene in Pittsburg (PittNaz Church) and its youth programs, although Thompson said the amount raised at her tent that can be donated to the church this year will likely be less than in past years because of a large increase last year to the city’s fireworks sales permit fee.

“The tent at Ron's (Supermarket) is no longer open because of that reason," Thompson said. "They also gave to the university, I believe, so that in turn hurt the locals and especially the youth.”

The city’s permit fee for selling fireworks was raised from $250 to $5,000 in 2018.

“We realize that things increase,” Thompson said, “but to increase that amount takes a big chunk out of people’s pockets who are trying to make money for good reasons.”

In addition to fireworks for sale to the public for their own use, the City of Pittsburg will host its annual July 4th Celebration next week on both Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4, at Lincoln Park.

“Fireworks are often used to mark special occasions but they can pose a significant safety hazard when used irresponsibly,” the City of Pittsburg website notes.

More information on firework safety can be found at https://www.pittks.org/public-safety/fire-department/fireworks-ordinances-safety-tips/

The city is hosting a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the two day celebration.

As usual, Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market will be open Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be offered at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion, at 119 E. 11th St., in downtown Pittsburg.

Kiddieland Amusement Park at Lincoln Park will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. From 5 p.m. to dusk, arts, crafts and food vendors will also be at Lincoln Park.

At 5:15 p.m. registration will begin for the city’s Baby Contest at the J.J. Richards Band Dome inside Lincoln Park.

“Little tikes, ages six to 24 months, can participate in the Baby Contest,” according a recent city media release. “Preregistration is encouraged. Parents can register their child to compete in one of two age groups, six – 12 months, and 12 – 24 months. Boys and girls will be judged separately. Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place in each division. Registration fee is $5. Early registration is available until June 28 for just $3.” The contest itself will be at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Firecracker 5K at the Lincoln Center will begin. Runners 14 years of age and older can participate. The first 50 runners to register will receive a free t-shirt. The registration fee is $15 prior to race day and $20 the day of the race. Online registration is open until midnight on July 2.

Arts, crafts and food vendors will again be at Lincoln Park on Thursday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to dusk.

From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 4 the city will host a Fishing Derby at Lincoln Park pond. “Divisions include adults and children, so all members of the family can participate,” the city press release notes. “First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded for the most fish and the largest fish by weight. Participants must bring their own fishing pole, bait and chair. Prior registration is not required. Registration fee is $4 for adults and $2 for kids 16 and under.”

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Show will be featured along McNally Avenue in Lincoln Park, with free admission.

Also at 9 a.m. a bicycle ride, presented by Tailwind Cyclist, will begin at Lincoln Center. Participants can ride either 10 or 30 miles. Riders are advised to bring at least one water bottle, and required to wear helmets.

From 9:30 a.m to 8 p.m., radio controlled airplane demos, which will be free to attend, will take place 1.5 miles west and 1 mile north of Pittsburg Municipal Airport.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., a “Zumbathon” will take place at Lincoln Center. “Preregistration for this event is highly encouraged,” the city release notes. Registration costs $5.

The Pride of Pets Dog Show sponsored by Pureluxe Pet Foods will take place at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3. “Furry friends will compete in several categories, including most patriotic, best trick, biggest, smallest, best fur coat and most obedient,” the city’s release notes. “The winner of the best of show grand prize will receive a year’s worth of dog food from Pureluxe Pet Foods. Registration fee is $2 per category. Registration is open up until the day of the event. Participants can register until 9:30 am July 4, at the information booth inside Lincoln Park Pavilion #3.”

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4, Kiddieland Amusement Park will once again be open at Lincoln Park.

At 11 a.m. the American Legion Baseball All American Classic, hosted by Benjamin A. Fuller Post 64, will take place at Jaycee Ballpark.

At 11:30 a.m., a mock battle, presented by 772 National Guard Unit, will take place near J.J. Richards Band Dome at Lincoln Park.

Richard Renner, The Vodvill Klown, with Vodvill Entertainment Company will present a free show at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3. Also at 1 p.m., the July 4th Celebration Bocce Tournament will take place at Lincoln Park Bocce Courts. “Teams can register for just $10,” the city release notes. “Preregistration is highly encouraged."

At 1:30 p.m., the Youth Disc Golf Clinic will take place at the Lincoln Park Disc Golf Course. This free event is open to those 17 years old and younger. Attendees will meet near the west side of Lincoln Center at 710 W. 9th St. Preregistration is highly encouraged, which can be done by visiting the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation office at Lincoln Center by July 2. The Youth Freedom Fling Disc Golf Tournament at the Lincoln Park Disc Golf Course, also free and open to those 17 and younger, will take place at 2 p.m.

From 1 to 5 p.m. there will be free live entertainment at Lincoln Park Pavilion #1 and a $1 Swim Day at Pittsburg Aquatic Center. Children under three years old swim for free, while all others can swim for just $1.

From 6 to 10 p.m. there will be free live entertainment at J.J. Richards Band Dome in Lincoln Park. Kansas City’s Big Show Dueling Pianos will perform from 6 to 7:45 p.m., and local country music artist Tim Nowell will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

The final event of the night, the city’s fireworks display, begins at 10 p.m. “The celebration concludes with a bang, during the annual fireworks display, sponsored by Jake’s Fireworks,” the city’s release notes. “The show begins at 10:00 pm at Lincoln Park. Tune in to local radio station 96.9 FM for display music. This event is free and open to everyone.”