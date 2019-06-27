FRIDAY

Live music on the lake

Musicians will once again perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are at 6 p.m. on Fridays June 28 performance will be by Allen Ross.



Brian Wendling, Juggler

Brian Wendling is an International Jugglers’ Association champion who combines award-winning juggling, comedy and audience participation into high-energy entertainment. At 1 p.m. Friday he will be at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium at 503 North Pine Street. This program is free and open to all ages.



Movies on Main Street: "The Sandlot"

“The Sandlot” will be shown for Movies on Main Street at 9 p.m. Friday between CBW Bank and the old Simones grocery store in Downtown Weir located at 100 West Main Street.



SATURDAY

The Wayward Bettys at TJ Leland’s

Emerging from Pittsburg, Kansas, is the female duo, The Wayward Bettys. Inspired by many different artists, their sound is a collection of folk, rock, country and soul. The two have only been performing together for a short time and have already attracted a loyal following. The event will be at 8 p.m. at TJ Leland's, 108 W. 6th St., Pittsburg.



Boots and Beers at Kansas Crossing Casino

People can go to The Corral at Kansas Crossing Casino from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday for a live country DJ, line dancing with dance lessons, pool tables and drink specials. Gateway Giveaway Drawing at will be at 10 p.m. One winner will receive two St. Louis Cardinals tickets, free hotel room and two Budweiser Brewery tour tickets. Must be 21 or older to attend.









