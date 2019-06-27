PITTSBURG —The City of Pittsburg 2019 Surface Preservation Project began on Monday, June 24. This project is a street sales tax mill and overlay project with work consisting of milling of the existing asphalt, overlay of a new asphalt surface, and installation of traffic pavement marking. The project areas consist of the following:

• North Broadway Street (US-69B) from 20th Street to Atkinson Road

• South Broadway Street (US-69B) from Madison Street to Centennial Drive

• South Stilwell Street and adjoining side streets from Thomas Street to Centennial Drive

• South Stilwell Street from Centennial Drive to Normal Street

The milling operation started on South Broadway Street at Centennial Drive and will continue north to Madison Street. Once the milling work has been completed on South Broadway Street, the contractor will move to North Broadway Street starting at Atkinson Road and will then continue south to 20th Street. The contractor will then move to South Stilwell Street, and adjoining streets in the Random Estates Addition, and from Centennial Drive to Normal Street. New asphalt pavement and traffic pavement marking will be installed once the milling is completed.

Motorists should expect possible changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays during construction. Even though traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures. Side streets could also be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through the intersections. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Contact the City of Pittsburg Public Works Department at 620-231-4170 with questions regarding this project.



