PITTSBURG — The Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation in collaboration with the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation, Westar Energy, Wells Fargo Advisors, the Coleman Foundation, and the Miller Family Foundation present the Back to Broadway Celebration set for 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 17.

“Special thanks go to our Green Room sponsor, H & K Campers, our Hospitality sponsor, Holiday Inn Express and our Catering sponsor, Chatters for their generosity,” the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation said in a release.

This celebration involves the entire community of Pittsburg in welcoming the new downtown student residents in Block22 by introducing them to the entertainment they have available close to home.

At the same time, it enables Pittsburg to display the Colonial Fox Theatre and surrounding block as it was intended in the past and for the future — for enjoying live music, having great evenings with friends, and gathering as a city to celebrate the incredible revitalization of our downtown hub.

Want to go?

The event will be at the theatre with live music starting at 7 p.m. Featuring regional favorites – The Ben Miller Band. Special celebratory price of $5 for Block22 residents, PSU Students and their families, $15 for the general public. Seating is limited. For ticket information at colonialfox.org or call 620-235-0622.



