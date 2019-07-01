PITTSBURG — With Independence Day just around the corner, communities throughout Crawford County have planned a variety of celebrations and events to commemorate the 4th of July.

On Tuesday, the annual Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display at Crawford State Park north of Farlington will take place. The celebration, which is sponsored by Crawford State Park, local merchants, and area residents, includes live music, games, food, and more. Attendees are encouraged to find a spot along the beach or in their pontoon boats on the lake before sunset to enjoy the fireworks display, which begins after dusk.

The Mulberry Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Display will be all day Wednesday, July 3 at Mulberry City Park, 900 North Military Avenue, Mulberry. Free hot dogs and watermelon begin at 7 p.m. Concessions and kids games take place throughout the evening. The fireworks display begins after dark.

Also on July 3 and continuing through the 4th, the Hepler Rodeo and Independence Day Celebration will take place at the Hepler Ruritan Rodeo arena, with big cash prizes that bring top bull riders from across the country. The rodeo and celebration goes from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3 and continues beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, with a fireworks display to follow the 8 p.m. rodeo.

In Pittsburg, the annual Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display at Lincoln Park will take place Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with arts and crafts vendors at the park, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Baby Contest, and at 7 p.m. the Firecracker 5K will start at the Lincoln Center. Runners 14 years of age and older are welcome to participate in the Firecracker 5K.

Arts, crafts and food vendors will again be at Lincoln Park on Thursday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to dusk. From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 4 the city will host a Fishing Derby at Lincoln Park pond. Beginning at 9 a.m., the Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Show will be featured along McNally Avenue in Lincoln Park, with free admission. Also at 9 a.m. a bicycle ride, presented by Tailwind Cyclist, will begin at Lincoln Center. From 9:30 a.m to 8 p.m., radio controlled airplane demos, which will be free to attend, will take place 1.5 miles west and 1 mile north of Pittsburg Municipal Airport.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., a “Zumbathon” will take place at Lincoln Center.

The Pride of Pets Dog Show sponsored by Pureluxe Pet Foods will take place at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3. At 11 a.m. the American Legion Baseball All American Classic, hosted by Benjamin A. Fuller Post 64, will take place at Jaycee Ballpark. At 11:30 a.m., a mock battle, presented by 772 National Guard Unit, will take place near J.J. Richards Band Dome at Lincoln Park.

Other events include a 1 p.m. show at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3 by Richard Renner, The Vodvill Klown, the July 4th Celebration Bocce Tournament that will also take place at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Park Bocce Courts, and the Youth Freedom Fling Disc Golf Tournament at the Lincoln Park Disc Golf Course at 2 p.m.

From 1 to 5 p.m. there will be free live entertainment at Lincoln Park Pavilion #1 and a $1 Swim Day at Pittsburg Aquatic Center. Children under three years old swim for free, while all others can swim for just $1. From 6 to 10 p.m. there will be free live entertainment at J.J. Richards Band Dome in Lincoln Park. Kansas City’s Big Show Dueling Pianos will perform from 6 to 7:45 p.m., and local country music artist Tim Nowell will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The final event of the night, the city’s fireworks display, begins at 10 p.m.

The Frontenac Kids 4th of July Parade will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Participants in this all ages event will line up at the east parking lot of Medicalodge with their non-motorized transportation such as bikes, trikes, scooters, wagons, and strollers decorated in red, white and blue. Pets are allowed as long as they are on a leash. Children 8 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

According to the City of Frontenac’s Facebook page, fireworks may be discharged from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 3, and from 8 a.m. to midnight July 4 and 5. Pittsburg’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 27 until July 3, and until midnight on the 4th of July.