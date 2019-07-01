PITTSBURG — The Jock’s Nitch Softball Classic took place at the Don Gutteridge complex over the weekend, with area athletes converging to Pittsburg to perform in the adult tournament. There were over 70 teams in the field, including Men’s, Women’s and Coed divisions.

The City of Pittsburg Parks and Recreation and The Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put on the 130 games that began on Friday and concluded on Sunday.

With music playing in dugouts, their were a few high-powered offenses leading the way as the games kept going into the night.

With games going on throughout the weekend, the carnival-like atmosphere offered tailgating, ballpark food in addition to competitive softball.

As the tournament continued to roll, the atmosphere around the ballparks got more intense with the championship in sight.

The ball was flying around the complex, with multiple games being held at once as the excitement mounted throughout.

Although there were plenty of home runs over the weekend, there were a few “web gem” quality defensive plays as well.

Teams flashed some impressive leather skills on several occasions, completing diving catches to balls hit in the gap as well as making quick stabs to field scorched ground balls.

Overall, The tournament is a lot of fun for the players and families involved.

Games continued into the late night hours on Friday and Saturday, which led to nearly three days of continuous action.