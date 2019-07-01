PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Post 64 swept through the competition on their way to the Monett Tournament crown over the weekend.

Post 64 earned a 15-1 win over the Lucky 7 sluggers in the opener. Pittsburg poured in all 15 runs in the second and third innings.

Alex Johnson paced Post 64 by going 2-for-3 at the plate, with three RBIs and two runs.

Clayton Saporito earned the win.

Pittsburg followed with and 18-2 win over the Monett Cubs, led by two hits and three RBIs from Ethan Jahay.

Saporito, Caden Lallemand, Matt Cashero and Jacob Major also chipped in two hits each.

Post 64 defeated the Cubs 9-0 in the third game, setting up a championship matchup against SWMO Bears.

The Bears faired better on offense compared to Post 64’s previous foes, but Pittsburg ultimately overmatched SWMO 14-5 for the victory.

Ethan Goff (6-0) earned the win in relief and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Pittsburg will travel to Fort Scott on Monday for a seven inning outing at 6 p.m.